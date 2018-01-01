Selena Gomez's mum: 'I'm so glad she has Taylor Swift in her life'

Selena Gomez's mum is glad her daughter has Taylor Swift in her life, because the Come & Get It singer can tell her bestie anything.

The members of Swift's fabled 'squad' have come and gone and some pals are closer than others, but Selena has remained the Love Story star's best buddy for years.

The two pals teamed up onstage during Taylor's concert in Los Angeles on Saturday (19May18), and now Selena's mum, Mandy Teefey, has opened up about the pop stars' friendship during a Facebook Live chat.

"What I love about that friendship is it's so solid," the proud mum and author says. "And with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship. It's not about anything else, and it's one you don't just find out here."

"With Taylor, what you see is what you get," she added. "She is who she is, and that's why she's so grounded and, like, works so hard, and she's always been there for Selena.

"It's so hard to find someone who is kind of the same audience and it's so cutthroat right now... They came up together, they just have never parted, so it's really a true friendship."

Teefey also revealed that Swift is close to her youngest daughter, four-year-old Gracie, too: "It's really cute because when Gracie was born, Taylor bought her, like, boxes of clothes," she beamed, "so, when Gracie went backstage to talk to her, Gracie had bought her a bunch of clothes too, and wanted to give it back."

Selena also recently opened up about her lasting friendship with Taylor, as she took the stage with her bestie at the weekend, telling fans, "The reason why she’s been one of my best friends is this person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family in my life."