SZA pounding steroids to fix vocal cords

R&B star SZA is taking "as many steroids" as possible to heal her damaged vocal cords, explaining her voice "just won't work".

The Weekend singer was pulled from the line-up of the TDE Championship Tour with Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q earlier this week (22May18) after Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) label founder Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith announced her vocal cords were "swollen".

"she have (sic) to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage," he explained in a post on Twitter.

SZA has now reached out to fans to detail the extent of her problems, insisting it's a serious issue which she has been trying to deal with while "touring for 11 months".

"This didn't happen overnight," she explained in a note on Instagram. "Ive been troubleshooting for a while now and Usually steroids and pushing through help. They don't this time. I'm not sick my voice just won't f**king work (sic)."

She went on to apologise to fans for missing gigs in Arizona and New Mexico last week (begs14May18), after facing some criticism online before Tiffith announced the reason for her tour absence, and promised she was doing everything possible to get back onstage.

"If I don't pause now I'll be forced to pause permanently," she continued. "I'm genuinely sorry for every face, voice, and energy field I won't be touching! I'm literally taking as many steroids as I can to speed this up!! Its a waiting game and super weird to be blamed for stuff outta my control but I get it (sic)!"

The TDE Championship Tour, which began in Vancouver, Canada on 4 May (18), runs until 16 June (18), when it will come to a close in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.