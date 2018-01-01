Ariana Grande's mum shares family's tribute to mark Manchester bombing anniversary

Ariana Grande's mother has shared a touching tribute to mark the one-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack.

Joan Grande posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday (24May18) showing family and friends, including Ariana, gathered around a grand piano at home.

The instrument was adorned with 22 candles in remembrance of those that died in the bombing, which took place on 22 May 2017 at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a device in the foyer as fans left the popstar's concert.

"It is unbelievable how May 22, 2017 started last year in Manchester!" Joan wrote alongside the image. "Who would ever have imagined the horrors that awaited us all.. one year later I look to the strength of Manchester with a bowed head, and love in my heart! At home last night, all together & grateful!"

It follows Ariana's own heartfelt message on social media, which she posted to Twitter on Tuesday (22May18), thanking her fans for their continued support.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she tweeted, followed a bee emoji, a symbol for Manchester. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

The 24-year-old also posted the front page of the Manchester Evening News paper which was completely black except for a series of yellow bees placed in a heart formation. Underneath, the names of the victims were written in white.

The anniversary was marked with a national minute’s silence and a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral.