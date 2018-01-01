Blue Ivy Carter scolds grandmother Tina Lawson for filming in Paris theatre

Blue Ivy Carter has told off her grandmother Tina Lawson for filming in a French theatre when she wasn't supposed to.

Beyonce's mum took the singer's daughter to a theatre in Paris, France on Wednesday night (23May18) and secretly tried to take a video showing her fans what the theatre looked like as they sat in their seats waiting for the auditorium to fill up.

"I'm in Paris, France and I'm at the most beautiful theatre I've ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet. It's a walking ballet, it's so cool," Tina said to the camera, before panning around the theatre which appears to be the opulent Palais Garnier, the former home of The Paris Opera which is now mainly used for ballet performances.

In the background, six-year-old Blue Ivy can be heard reminding her grandmother that taking video was against the venue's rules.

"You're not supposed to take videos grandma," she said. "You're not supposed to."

However, Tina was undeterred by Blue's warning and continued to pan around the auditorium, showing the side of her granddaughter's head, and saying, "Such a gorgeous theatre. The architecture is beautiful. Really pretty."

Blue Ivy, whose father is rapper JAY-Z, has become known her sassy behaviour, becoming a viral Internet sensation for seemingly gesturing to her parents to calm down when they were clapping in the audience at the Grammys in January.

JAY-Z recently told David Letterman on his talk show series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that he liked Blue Ivy's outspoken nature, recalling one time she called him out for how he spoke to her.

"We're driving and then I just hear a little voice (say), 'Dad...'," JAY-Z said. "I turn around and she said, 'I didn't like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me' - she's six! - 'It hurt my feelings.'"

He was so touched by her sheer honesty, he replied, "That's the most beautiful thing you've ever said to me."