Lily Allen turns troll's vagina-shaming into promotional tool

Lily Allen has hit back at an internet troll's attempt to spread an explicit picture of her online by using it to promote her forthcoming album.

Anonymous Twitter user @MysteriousOnesi posted the embarrassing photo in January (18), a snap of Lily at the Hurricane Festival in Germany in 2014 wearing a rubber dress with no panties on underneath.

They tagged Lily's account in their caption to the image, writing: "@lilyallen This photo will be on the internet forever Lils."

Lily responded to the tweet on Wednesday (23May18) by writing that she was unfazed by the picture, and is in fact proud of how her nether regions look after giving birth three times.

Referencing her new album No Shame, she retweeted the image and wrote, "LOOK AT MY 2014 NEATLY TRIMMED VAGINA, 3 HUMANS CAME OUT OF THERE. #NoShame June 8th".

Lily has two daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, Ethel, six, and Marnie, five. The singer also suffered a stillbirth four years ago.

The 33-year-old later took on a second troll who posted another picture showing her in a see-through dress without underwear in the same fashion, adding, "AND ANOTHER ONE . #NoShame June," and posting a link to her official website.

Fans responded positively to her tweets, with one writing, "Keep on being f**king awesome" and another calling her an "amazing woman". However, one of her followers questioned whether her attempt to take on trolls was an elaborate marketing stunt - an allegation she denied.

No Shame is her first album since 2014's Sheezus, a record she has now disowned, blaming executives at her record label for its commercial and critical failure.

She is more upbeat about her new collection, telling Apple Beats 1 radio: "I know that it's the best album that I can make and there haven't been any outside sources telling me what's right and what's wrong, what's going to work for radio and what isn't, so that's really great."