Adam Levine and James Corden pulled over by cops during Carpool Karaoke

Adam Levine and talk show host James Corden were stopped by police while filming Carpool Karaoke.

The Maroon 5 singer is the latest star to take part in the The Late Late Show with James Corden segment, and in a preview clip for Thursday's (24May18) episode, the duo are seen having a run-in with the law while driving around Los Angeles singing songs.

Sirens can be heard and then a sheriff's car is seen driving alongside their vehicle as James winds the window down and says: "What do the police want? Hello, sir?"

It was then revealed that they hadn't broken any laws, but the officer simply wanted to pull them over as he was a fan.

"I got to pull you over so he can sing a song for me," the officer yelled from his vehicle. James repeated his words as a question, and the man replied, "Yes, because you're causing a traffic hazard."

During the segment, 39-year-old Adam sung hits like Moves Like Jagger, his collaboration with Christina Aguilera, and Sugar, and also got behind the wheel to test out his driving skills on a racing track. And pushing him even further, James decided to call out trivia questions like "What’s the capital of California?" as Adam spun around tight corners.

The Late Late Show Twitter account shared the clip with the caption: "We’re shifting gears and hitting the road in a shiny new ride thanks to @Porsche. #CarpoolKaraoke with @AdamLevine drops tomorrow."

Adam, who follows in the footsteps of singers such as Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Adele, appeared on the show to promote the North American leg of Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues Tour, which kicks off on 30 May.