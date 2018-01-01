Ariana Grande defends herself over Mac Miller criticism

Ariana Grande is defending herself against a Twitter troll who suggested she was to blame for her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's recent DUI arrest.

The No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker and Miller parted ways earlier this month (May18) and this week (begs21May18), it was reported she is casually dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The dating report came days after the rapper was arrested for drink driving after losing control of his white Mercedes-Benz G Class on 17 May (18) in San Fernando Valley, California, and ramming it into a power pole.

On Monday (21May18), a fan took to Twitter to comment on the situation, insisting it was "heartbreaking" to see what Miller was going through.

"Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the social media user wrote.

Ariana spotted the tweet and hit back, insisting the Twitter user had no right to suggest she should stay in a "toxic relationship" just because Miller poured his heart out in his music.

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw (by the way) isn't the case (just (the song) Cinderella is (about) me)," she responded.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she added. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

The social media user has now apologised and Grande has thanked him for "hearing" her.