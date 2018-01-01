NEWS Taylor Swift gets concert audience to send well wishes to sick Camila Cabello Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Taylor Swift asked concertgoers to chant "get well soon" to sick tourmate Camila Cabello at her show on Tuesday night (22May18).



The Havana singer fell ill following her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, and she was hospitalised and treated for dehydration and "a low-grade fever". Doctors advised her to rest so Camila was forced to cancel her supporting act slot on Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Seattle, Washington.



During the show, Taylor made sure Camila wasn't forgotten and asked her fans to give the 21-year-old their well wishes.



"My tour mate and friend Camila Cabello meant to be here tonight, she wanted to be here for you but she got sick," Taylor said in fan footage. "It happens to everybody. I was thinking it might cheer her up if I were to get all 56,000 of you to scream 'get well soon Camila.'"



The footage shows the crowd obliging and chanting Camila's name.



The Crying in the Club star also tweeted Taylor and fellow tour opener Charli XCX while she was at home recovering. She wrote, "i miss you guys @taylorswift13 and @charli_xcx gonna eat this soup and feel better and see you guys soon," accompanied by an emoji of a person with a thermometer in their mouth.



The tour is next due to stop in Denver, Colorado on Friday and it is not yet known if Camila will be well enough to perform.



After announcing that she would have to cancel her set, the singer told fans, "I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I just push myself too hard and I promise I'm gonna take better care of myself."

