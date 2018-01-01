Celine Dion returns to the stage following surgery

Celine Dion returned to the Las Vegas stage on Tuesday night (22May18) for the first time since undergoing surgery to fix an inner ear issue.

The My Heart Will Go On singer scrapped her residency shows for March and April earlier this year to undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" to tackle the middle ear condition Patulous Eustachian tube, which had left her struggling to sing for almost a year.

She returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night and began the night by admitting she was nervous coming back after a long time off.

"You know it's been a while since we've done a show I had a little health issue - don't we all," she said, according to People. "But I have to tell you, I'm extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous.

"It doesn't matter how long you've done a show. Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight."

The Canadian singer then praised her fans for coming to see her concert, adding that she worried if people would show up after she cancelled so many performances.

"You wonder will the people still come, are they gonna say what if she cancels tonight, will they stay home, I don't take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I'm so very grateful," she said. "Not everyone has the privilege to do what they love in life so thank you for the privilege."

The 50-year-old also treated fans to a rendition of her new song Ashes, which serves as the soundtrack to the opening James Bond-style credit sequence in superhero movie Deadpool 2, saying she "couldn't resist" recording the song after actor Ryan Reynolds sent it to her.