Steven Tyler keen to collaborate with Elton John and Paul McCartney

Rocker Steven Tyler is eyeing megastar collaborations with Elton John and Paul McCartney.

The Aerosmith frontman recently tasted success with his first solo album, the country music-tinged We're All Somebody From Somewhere, in 2016, and now he is eager to recruit some of his rock pals to work on some new material.

"I'd like to write something with some other folks," he told breakfast show Today. "Maybe Elton, McCartney."

The singer, 70, actually reached out to the Beatles icon to float the idea of a duet, but instead of just collaborating from afar, he really wants the pair to get together for a songwriting session.

"I've already asked Paul," Steven revealed. "He goes, 'Well, you know, send me something if you got it'. I went, 'That's not what I mean!'"

It's not clear if Tyler wants his next solo project to be in the same country style as We're All Somebody From Somewhere, but returning to the kind of music he loved as a youth was a lot of fun creatively for the star.

"I wanted it to be outlaw country; I miss that market...," he said. "Remember, I grew up into country, I was way into The Everly Brothers, more than anything else, Janis Joplin, so I'm into that; I'm into that big time."

And the veteran rocker always feels inspired since moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2015.

"The spiritual side of me wants to say so many great songs were written here, it's in the air, but it's more than that," he explained. "The people that have written those songs live here. They write with people like me, and they do three sessions a day."