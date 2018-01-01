Nicki Minaj cancels talk show appearance

Nicki Minaj has been forced to cancel an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to ill health.

The Super Bass singer was due to pre-record an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show this week (begs21May18) but she revealed to fans that she was unable to make it because she had been advised by doctors not to fly out to Los Angeles to tape the show.

"I couldn’t fly out to shoot Ellen. (Doctor’s Orders). I’m sad about that. There’s an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I’ll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you," she tweeted, followed by a unicorn emoji.

Nicki didn't reveal what illness she is suffering from, or hint what her announcement could be. She is currently promoting her upcoming album Queen, set for release on 15 June, so it is likely she will be revealing news about a new single or possibly a tour.

The rapper, who has already released singles Barbie Tingz and Chun-Li from Queen, is likely to be in New York following her appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

During her promo tour, Nicki became embroiled in a feud with fellow rapper Cardi B as she felt disrespected by the Bodak Yellow star for saying in an interview that Nicki's final verse in their collaboration MotorSport was different to what she originally recorded. However, they put the spat behind them at the Met Gala earlier in May.

"I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding," Cardi told radio DJ Howard Stern. "I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something... I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it's just like, see? It's just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue."

Ellen hasn't yet announced a replacement for Nicki on her show.