Ashanti got predator producer to work for free after he offered up shower sex for beats

R&B star Ashanti was offered free beats in return for sex with an unnamed music producer.

The Happy singer opened up about her sexual harassment hell during a chat with Access Live on Tuesday (22May18), revealing the seedy hitmaker suggested she should take a shower with him in return for career and studio favours.

"It was very weird," she said. "We started out really cool, he's very talented, and when it got down to the business of the two records that I wanted it kinda was like, 'OK, well, take a shower with me and let's go out on a date and let's do this, and I'll give you the music for free'.

"I thought he was joking, and then when he's serious I was like, 'Are you kidding?' I was really really taken aback... I've been raised very strong and I don't play those games and I have also been blessed to have a lot of big brothers and a lot of young brothers and let's just say the situation was definitely taken care of and he definitely changed his attitude."

But before that, the sleazy producer charged Ashanti $40,000 (GBP30,000)-per-track when she made it clear she wasn't going to satisfy him sexually.

"It felt disrespectful obviously, to say the least... and it made me kinda think, 'Wow, does this happen often? I can't be the only person... and it's me...!'," she recalled. "I've seen a few things and I've heard a few things from different females... It's really creepy, it's really, really sad."

The singer finally got the producer to work for free, and admits he's still working in the industry today.