Trent Reznor lashes out at fan for criticising new release

Rocker Trent Reznor has reportedly chastised a fan for criticising the length of Nine Inch Nails' new six-song album.

The singer recently announced plans for the June (18) release of Bad Witch, the final instalment in a trilogy of projects which began with the EPs Not The Actual Events in 2016 and Add Violence in 2017.

Bad Witch has repeatedly been referred to as an album by the frontman, but a number of devotees took issue with the classification due to the short tracklist.

One made his complaints known on an EchoingTheSound.org forum, grumbling, "I know very well how an album length is and a EP length is. This is an EP. You can consult every source out that this duration is of an EP. An album would be 7 tracks at minimum and over 30 minutes. F**king hate music industry sometimes (sic)."

The person went on to suggest the shortened length of the release was down to a "lack of inspiration", but the remarks apparently caught the attention of Reznor, who explained the labelling of the release is all to avoid the new material getting "lost easier" on streaming services like Spotify.

Seemingly responding under the user name "teitan", he continued, "EPs feel less important in today's music-isn't-as-important-as-it-once-was world. Why make it easier to ignore? We're not charging any more for it so why get worked up about it?"

Concluding with a direct message for the disgruntled fan, the message ended with the words, "suck my entire c**k."