Liam Gallagher dedicates Live Forever to Manchester Arena bomb attack victims

Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher paid tribute to the music fans killed in the 2017 bomb attack at the Manchester Arena during his opening set at the Rolling Stones show in London on Tuesday night (22May18).



The singer, who was joined onstage at the Olympic Stadium by former bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, dedicated Live Forever to the 22 people who lost their lives as they exited an Ariana Grande concert exactly a year ago.



"This if for everyone in Manchester," Liam, who hails from Manchester, said as he introduced the Oasis hit. "Sing along if you know the words."



Grande also honoured the victims of the terror attack, tweeting: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."



Those who lost their lives in the blast were also remembered at a special service at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon. Prince William and British Prime Minister Theresa May attended alongside survivors, first responders and the families of those who were killed.



Meanwhile, Gallagher, who became the first act to open for the Stones on their eight U.K. shows, was a big hit with Mick Jagger and his band. They have already released a thank you to the singer, tweeting: "You and I are going to live forever... thank you to @liamgallagher."



The Stones perform at London Stadium on Friday (25May18), with Florence + The Machine as support. Richard Ashcroft, The Vaccines, The Specials, and Elbow will open for the rock supergroup on their remaining U.K. dates in Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.

