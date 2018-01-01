Avicii's funeral to be private

Avicii's family are planning a private funeral for the tragic DJ.

The electronic dance music superstar, real name Tim Bergling, died in Oman last month (Apr18) and now details of his funeral arrangements have been released by members of his family.

"There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii," a statement reads. "The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming."

Bergling's cause of death has yet to be announced, but members of his family released a statement in April suggesting he was trying to "find peace" before he passed away.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the statement read. "An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness."

"He could not go on any longer," the statement continued. "He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight..."

According to reports, Bergling suffered from health issues related to excessive drinking, and had his gall bladder and appendix removed in 2014. Medical officials have reportedly conducted two post-mortem examinations and Oman police officers have stated there is "no criminal suspicion" surrounding his death.