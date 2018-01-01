Prince William honours Manchester bombing victims at church service

Prince William paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack at a church service on Tuesday (22May18).

A terrorist killed 22 people at the venue following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May, 2017 and on Tuesday the British royal honoured those who lost their lives at a service in Manchester Cathedral.

Prime Minister Theresa May also attended the memorial service, which included a candle lighting for each victim, alongside the families of those killed, survivors, and first responders.

The Manchester Survivors Choir and the Parrs Wood High School's Harmony Group will also pay tribute to the victims with a performance at the Manchester Together - With One Voice event later on Tuesday.

The service was held three days after Prince William served as best man at his brother Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The 33-year-old and the former American actress married at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England on Saturday (19May18).

Meanwhile, Ariana also marked the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on Twitter, writing: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

The shocked Problem singer cancelled dates on her Dangerous Woman tour immediately after the terror attack and flew home to spend time with family members. She returned to Manchester two weeks later for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she helped organise for the victims and their families. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Coldplay also performed at the show, which was televised around the world.