Miley Cyrus pranks Jimmy Kimmel with a 'full-on wrecking ball'

Miley Cyrus has carried out a hilarious prank aimed at scaring Jimmy Kimmel.

As part of the episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that aired on Monday night (21May18), the TV host shared that his wife Molly McNearney and the popstar had teamed up on an elaborate stunt.

"For whatever reason, I have become the victim of an unusual prank multiple times," Jimmy introduced the clip, before going on refer to prior pranks carried out by Rihanna and Britney Spears in which they woke him up during the night.

"I thought that was that but I guess this is a series now because the other night, yet another music superstar barged into my dreams. This time I was the victim of a very loud young woman named Miley Cyrus."

The footage then showed Miley entering Jimmy's house dressed as a construction worker, before entering his bedroom and jumping on his bed with a pretend sledgehammer, with a friend dressed up in a wrecking ball costume, also joining in.

"Wakey, wakey, guess who it is, Jimmy! Good morning," the 25-year-old yelled, before breaking into a rendition of her 2013 tune Wrecking Ball. "Yes, I brought a wrecking ball. I brought a full-on wrecking ball."

However, the prank took a bit of a painful turn for Jimmy when Miley accidentally hit him with the sledgehammer in a particularly sensitive spot.

"You got me right in the balls," exclaimed Jimmy, to which the singer replied: "It is called wrecking balls."

Rihanna pulled off a late-night April Fools' prank on a sleeping Jimmy in 2015 where she sneaked into his house to perform her song B**ch Better Have My Money, while a year later Britney broke in and did a dance routine with a group of her dancers.