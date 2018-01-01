Ariana Grande marks Manchester bombing anniversary with emotional tribute

Ariana Grande has marked the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing by posting an emotional tribute to victims on social media.

On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena in England as Ariana's fans were leaving her concert, and she remembered all those who were affected by the tragedy on Tuesday (22May18).

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she tweeted, followed a bee emoji, a symbol for Manchester. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

She shared a grab of the tweet on her Instagram story, decorated with bees, clouds and love hearts, and also posted the front page of the Manchester Evening News paper which was completely black except for a series of yellow bees placed in a heart formation. Underneath, the names of the victims are written in white.

The Problem singer cancelled the rest of her tour and flew home after the terror attack, but returned to the city just two weeks later for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which she helped organise for the victims and their families. The likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay performed at the show, which was televised worldwide.

The 24-year-old spoke about the incident for the first time with Time magazine earlier this month.

"There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever," she said. Calling the atrocity an example of "the absolute worst of humanity", Ariana added, "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix."

The victims of the attack will be remembered at a special service at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon. Prince William and British Prime Minister Theresa May are due to attend.