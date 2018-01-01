Solange Knowles honoured at 2018 Parsons Benefit

Singer Solange Knowles was the guest of honour at the 2018 Parsons Benefit in New York last night (21May18).

The annual event, held at Pier Sixty in Chelsea Piers, New York City, was held by Parsons School of Design in a bid to raise funds for The New School student scholarships.

Solange attended the evening event which included cocktails and dinner, with the other honourees including; Gucci president Marco Bizzarri and Farfetch founder Jose Neves.

The Cranes in the Sky singer, who recently designed a performance art piece for the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, said as she accepted her honour: "This is really a beautiful night. I rode here in stretch Hummer.

"I'm eternally grateful to any and everyone who has ever stopped me on the street and told me a story on how they've connected with my work in any capacity. You are literally what I do it for."

In keeping with the theme of design and performance, the 31-year-old pulled out all the sartorial stops on the red carpet.

The last to arrive at the gala and accompanied by fellow artists Kelela and Dev Hynes, she wowed on the red carpet in an eye-catching black ensemble.

The cut-out outfit was fitted with utility belts and paired with strappy heels and silver earrings, while the singer's bleach blonde locks were pulled into a tiny ponytail.

Now in its 70th year, the school said the anniversary was a moment to reflect on the event's rich history and to celebrate its future.