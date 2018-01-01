Camila Cabello hospitalised after Billboard Music Awards

Camila Cabello has cancelled her performance on Taylor Swift's tour after being hospitalised following the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20May18).

The Crying in the Club singer took to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform her hits Havana and Pharrell Williams collaboration Sangria Wine and seemed in good spirits as she enjoyed the show from the audience with tourmate Taylor.

However, Camila revealed to fans on Monday that she became ill after the show and was taken to the hospital, and she has been advised against performing her opening set on Taylor's Reputation tour on Tuesday night.

"After my performance at the Billboards, i (sic) was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out," she wrote on social media. "They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low-grade fever - the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better - so unfortunately I won't be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.

"I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I just push myself too hard and I promise I'm gonna take better care of myself."

She concluded the message by thanking her fans for her Billboard Chart Achievement Award, and for caring about her and sticking by her.

The 21-year-old and fellow opening act Charli XCX kicked off the Reputation Stadium Tour with Taylor earlier this month, and they are both set to join her on the European and second North American legs of the trek, which run until October.