Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa's son starstruck at Taylor Swift meeting

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's five-year-old son met his pop idol Taylor Swift at the weekend - and mum and dad got every moment on camera.

Little Sebastian has been a fan of the singer since he was a toddler and his mum filmed him receiving VIP tickets to Taylor's show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday night (19May18) earlier this year.

And now the little lad will have a memory he'll never forget after meeting Swift backstage at the concert for a hug and a chat.

He also presented the singer with a bouquet of flowers.

Wiz caught the magical moment on his cell phone camera and posted footage online on Monday. He also shared video of Sebastian singing along to Taylor's songs from his seat at the show.

In the meet-and-greet video, Taylor asked her young fan, "I don't want to be presumptuous, are these for me?" pointing to the flowers as a speechless Sebastian nodded his head. "Thank you so much, you're the best," Swift added as she hugged him. "These are so beautiful."

Mum Amber can be heard prompting her starstruck son and asking him to tell Taylor he likes it when she sings rock songs.

"You like when I'm a cool rock star? Thank you so much," the singer beamed. "I'll try to be that more. I will try to do that a few times onstage. I will give it my best shot."

"He says you're the coolest rock star ever. He loves you so much," Amber said. She later posted a snap of Swift and her son, adding the caption: "Thank you @taylorswift, you have made my baby the happiest lil Pumpkin ever!"