Dave Grohl takes barbecue skills to the next level by judging meat contest

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl is getting serious about his barbecue skills after judging a cooking contest in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend.

The rocking grillmaster was a guest judge at the Memphis In May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, and while he was there he picked up a handful of recipes and tips.

He posed for photos with contestants and even jammed with country singer Tim Montana, and clearly had a blast.

Fans and grillers alike posted photos of Judge Dave online, and one appeared on the Foo Fighters Twitter, with the caption: "Judge Grohl #Repost @memphisinmay."

One leading griller, Chuck Lane, also added a photo of Grohl and added: "Thanks to Dave Grohl for truly being the nicest guy in rock!"

The Foo Fighters star recently revealed all about his BBQ obsession, explaining he plans to get serious about his meat after signing up to take a butchery course once he's finished with the band's current tour.

The rocker told GQ magazine he loves to watch online videos about the perfect cuts and seasoning - and now he's planning to become an all-rounder by learning all about the art of meat.

"I have spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket," he tells GQ magazine. 'When I get back to L.A., I'm taking a butchery course.'

And he has treated himself to his dream grill after his wife, Jordyn Blum, failed to wrap it up as a Christmas gift.

"There's this one grill that I'm after...," he explained. "I kept dropping hints before Christmas to my wife and I wasn't being very subtle about it either. I go down on Christmas morning and she hands me this envelope. In my head I'm like, 'These must be the keys to the grill, right?'

"Anyway, I open up the envelope and it's an order form. You know, like the payment confirmations you get if you buy something on Amazon. You know what it was for? A toilet. One of those Japanese toilets that surprise you with a jet of water up your a** every so often. I'm like, 'You gotta be kidding me?' So I just went online and bought the damn grill myself. Merry Christmas to me."