Katy Perry criticises Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding gown

Katy Perry has criticised the fit of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding gown.

The former Suits actress tied the knot with Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England on Saturday (19May18), with Meghan sporting an elegant white gown with open bateau neckline and flowing train which was crafted for her by Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

While Meghan has been praised for her timelessly elegant look, Katy has now shared that she felt the dress could have been more tailored to her figure.

"I would have done one more fitting," she told Entertainment Tonight following night one of the American Idol finals on Sunday night. "I'm never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you."

The reality TV judge added that she preferred the dress that Meghan's new sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore to her 2011 wedding to Prince William. Catherine opted for a gown designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, with the couture garment featuring an ivory satin bodice and layers of lace embroidery.

"Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!" the 33-year-old insisted.

But while it appeared that Katy wasn't enamoured by Meghan's choice of wedding attire, she did state that she was very excited for the newlyweds, who announced their engagement last November, and was impressed by the new royal's commitment to championing causes close to her heart.

"I'm so happy for them, and, you know, I don't know them from Adam, but it's amazing what she's doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts," she said. "You know, the fact that she's a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well."