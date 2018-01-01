NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa keep grip on chart position Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa rule the Official Chart Update, Jess Glynne advances on the Top 10.



Are Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa trying to break a world record for the longest smooch? The duo at set for a sixth week at Number 1 with One Kiss.



5,000 combined chart sales (downloads and streams) ahead of their nearest rivals on today's Official Chart Update, six weeks at the top would equal the number of weeks that Calvin spent at Number 1 with We Found Love with Rihanna from 2011.



Elsewhere in the midweek Top 5, Anne-Marie advances one place with 2002 to Number 4, plus Ella Eyre could claim her first Top 5 single in over three years; Answerphone with Banx & Ranx ft. Yxng Bane climbs two rungs to Number 5.



David Guetta & Sia continue to scale the Official Chart, up three to Number 6, while Jess Glynne could net her 10th UK Top 10 single with I'll Be There, currently at 7, a rise of six positions.



Clean Bandit's new single Solo featuring Demi Lovato could claim the highest new entry this week at Number 13, and there are big climbers for M-22 & Medina's First Time (25) and Years & Years' If You're Over Me (26).



Korean boyband BTS are on the cusp of their first UK Top 40 single with Fake Love at Number 28, plus Man Down by Shakka ft. AlunaGeorge has the potential to hit a new high of Number 33.



Finally, fresh from being featured in the Sony Bravia TV advert, there's a second wind for Tom Walker's Leave A Light On, currently at Number 36.

