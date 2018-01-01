Chrissy Teigen trolls John Legend for attending Billboard Awards days after baby's birth

Chrissy Teigen has jokingly shamed her husband John Legend for attending the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (20May18), days after welcoming their second child.

The model gave birth to a son the couple has named Miles on 16 May (18), and she stayed at home with their newborn while John flew to Las Vegas to perform his new single A Good Night at the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She shared a picture which showed her holding the baby as she laid on the sofa watching John talk to E! News on the TV, and she wrote in the caption, "wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh (shaking my head) go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting, "shaming" her husband on social media.

He retweeted the post and added, "True, true."

The tweet pokes fun at the parent shaming the couple received when they went on a date shortly after their daughter Luna was born in 2016.

Chrissy then posted a video showing her preparing a meal while John performed on TV in the background and wrote, "hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9" and the Ordinary People singer responded by tweeting, "@chrissyteigen did somebody say short ribs?" besides a video in which he can be seen walking along the tarmac to his private jet and saying, "I'm already at the airport, I'll be home for dinner by 8."

He later informed fans he had made it back home by sharing a video of a pot boiling on a stove, and Chrissy retweeted it and added a smiley face emoji.

During his red carpet interview with E!, John explained the meaning behind Miles' name.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he said. "Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens... When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"