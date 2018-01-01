Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran & Bruno Mars win big at Billboard Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, and Bruno Mars were the big winners at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night (20May18).

The quartet picked up the bulk of the honours at the ceremony, which was a mix of emotional tributes and activism, blasts from the past and show-stopping performances.

Kendrick was a six-award winner, clearing up most of the rap trophies, while Bruno took home the R&B honours, and Sheeran picked up the Top Artist of the Year and Top Male Artist awards among his six-award haul, and Fonsi collected a handful of trophies for his crossover hit Despacito.

There were also multiple wins for Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, Chris Stapleton, Luis Fonsi, U2, and Taylor Swift, who was named Top Female Artist.

The ceremony began on a sombre note with host Kelly Clarkson ignoring calls to lead a moment of silence for the victims of Friday's (18May18) Santa Fe High School massacre in Texas and urging viewers to leap into action to change gun laws.

The show kicked off with Ariana Grande performing an emotional version of No Tears Left to Cry two days before the first anniversary of the bomb attack outside her Manchester Arena, England concert, and other performance highlights included Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato debuting their women's anthem Fall in Line, and Shawn Mendes and Khalid, who teamed up with the choir from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for a rendition of Youth.

The schoolmates were involved in the last major high school shooting in February.

Other show-stopping moments came from boy band BTS, Macklemore and Kesha, Icon Award winner Janet Jackson, who belted out her 1986 classic Nasty, and Salt-N-Pepa, who closed the show with a rousing hits medley, including Push It and Whatta Man with En Vogue.

The full list of 2018 Billboard Music Awards winners is:

Top Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Top New Artist:

Khalid

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Top Female Artist:

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist:

BTS

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Top Selling Album:

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Top Rap Song:

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Top Country Song:

Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Kendrick Lamar

Top Song Sales Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Top Touring Artist:

U2

Top R&B Artist:

Bruno Mars

Top R&B Male Artist:

Bruno Mars

Top R&B Female Artist:

SZA

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Kendrick Lamar

Top Rap Male Artist:

Kendrick Lamar

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Top Rap Tour:

JAY-Z

Top Country Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Top Rock Tour:

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Ozuna

Top Christian Artist:

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Top Soundtrack:

Moana

Top R&B Album:

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Top Rap Album:

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Album:

Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons - Evolve

Top Latin Album:

Ozuna - Odisea

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers - Memories... Do Not Open

Top Christian Album:

Alan Jackson - Precious Memories Collection

Top Gospel Album:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Heart. Passion. Pursuit

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Top Radio Song:

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Top R&B Song:

Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Top Latin Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Top Christian Song:

Hillsong Worship - What A Beautiful Name

Top Gospel Song:

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise - You Deserve It