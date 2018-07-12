Orchestral celebration of the music from The Lord of The Rings, Game of Thrones & The Hobbit

They are the most beloved and recognisable big and small screen creations of all time – let alone just in the world of the Fantasy genre – and now following a sell-out show at London’s Palladium in November where Sci-Fi Bulletin observed how “the audience loved this three-in-one précis of some great music”, the music of The Lord of The Rings, Game of Thrones, and The Hobbit will be celebrated in a one-off concert at the Manchester Bridgewater Hall on 12th July. Tickets
The show, presented by Senbla and Silva Screen Live, will be a celebration of the music from the most memorable moments from across the world’s of Middle Earth and the Seven Kingdoms, with the stunning musical accompaniments performed live by a huge orchestra, creating an immersive live concert experience that is every bit as thrilling as the twists and turns in the world’s respective histories.
One of the most successful film series of all time, The Lord of The Rings, as well as it's prequel series The Hobbit, will have their most memorable pieces performed live in the concert.
The original trilogy of The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, directed by Peter Jackson, are among the highest grossing film series of all time, as well as being critically acclaimed – winning a combined 17 out of the 30 Academy Awards they were nominated for.
Composed by Howard Shore, conceived the soundtrack as music of unparalleled power and invention, demanding of huge resources - a large symphonic ensemble, and scored around 95% of the films’ length – eventually having over 12 hours of music released over various formats / used in the films.
The success of the The Lord of the Rings’ soundtrack led Shore to also score Peter Jackson’s follow-up prequels to Lord of the Rings; The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of the Five Armies.
Game of Thrones is a TV show like no other – the hit HBO series has captured the hearts and minds of millions the world over, and had audiences hooked on it’s 7th season right up until last Monday’s finale. Composer Ramin Djawadi began creating the music for the show in 2011, with most of the eerie, magnificent score back then being penned for a small string ensemble. With the success of the next six seasons of the show, the music budget became bigger and bigger, allowing Djawadi to create even more emphatic pieces for large orchestras.
The success of HBO’s Game of Thrones is almost unfathomable. The small screen adaptation of George R.R Martin’s series of fantasy novels has drawn in record numbers of viewers all across the world, being awarded thirty-eight Emmy Awards so far.
Now audiences in the North West can experience a concert celebrating one of the most vital and stand-out aspects of the Fantasy genre in an all encompassing live concert experience at the Manchester Bridgewater Hall in July.
Tickets: £60, £44.50, £37.50, £27.50.
Venue
Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Lower Mosley St,
Manchester
M2 3WS
Date
Thursday 12th July 2018
