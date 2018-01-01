NEWS Britney Spears works out for 'five hours every day' Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Britney Spears allegedly works out for five hours a day to tone her killer body.



The mother-of-two has impressed fans with her gym-honed physique and often shares videos of her intense workouts via her social media accounts, which sometimes involve her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 24. And a source close to the popstar has now divulged that she credits her fitness trainer beau with her newfound dedication to exercise.



"Britney has never been happier, eaten healthier or taken better care of herself. Sam has made her see fitness as fun, and it's become such an important part of her life," they shared in an interview with Britain's Heat magazine.



"She wakes up at 7 am, goes on a run, lifts weights and then does Pilates. This all takes two hours. After lunch, she works out another two hours to dance music and stretches with Sam. Then, after dinner, she usually does yoga and more weightlifting for an hour."



The 36-year-old is just weeks away from kicking off her Piece of Me tour, which commences at the MGM National Harbor in the U.S. on 12 July (18). As a result, she's even more determined to be in peak physical condition.



"She knows all eyes are going to be on her, so she wants to make sure she's in the best shape, physically and mentally," the insider explained. "Fitness has become her entire life. Some friends are worried she may have taken it too far, but she says she's so much healthier than she used to be. Brit is really pleased with how she looks and will be showing off her abs at every opportunity."

