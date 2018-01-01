Ed Sheeran slams use of his song in anti-abortion campaign

Ed Sheeran has slammed the use of one of his songs in an anti-abortion campaign.

Small Bump, from his 2011 album + (plus), is reportedly being used by pro-life activists campaigning in Dublin, ahead of Ireland's landmark vote in a referendum on 25 May (18) to repeal the eighth amendment to its constitution, which bans abortion in almost all circumstances.

The song's lyrics include: "You're just a small bump unknown, you'll grow into your skin / With a smile like hers and a dimple beneath your chin / Finger nails the size of a half grain of rice, and eyelids closed to be soon opened wide / A small bump, in four months you'll open your eyes."

On Friday (18May18), the 27-year-old took to Instagram to denounce the use of his song. "I've been informed that my song Small Bump is being used to promote the pro-life campaign, and I feel it's important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the song is about," he wrote.

The news comes as two members of hospital staff in England were disciplined for accessing Sheeran's medical records.

One medical staff member was given a written warning, and a member of admin staff was sacked at Ipswich Hospital, where the singer sought treatment in October last year (18) after breaking his right wrist and left elbow.

According to BBC News, the staff members accessed the singer's records "without legitimate or clinical reason".

His injuries, sustained in a bike accident, forced him to pull out of a number of dates of his Asian tour.

Hospital officials previously said they had launched a review of care given to "high profile" patients after Sheeran's visit. According to the news website, the Shape of You hitmaker was asked to sign autographs and pose for photographs by some Ipswich Hospital staff while being treated.