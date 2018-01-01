Kim Kardashian ‘hopes Kanye West keeps anniversary date’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly hoping that husband Kanye West will take a break from recording his album in Wyoming to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Kim and Kanye’s special day is 24 May (18), and after the rapper was a no-show at the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month, which Kim attended alone for the second year in a row, sources say the reality star is hoping he won’t take a rain check on their celebrations.

His Met Gala no-show came in the wake of Kanye’s well-publicised meltdown in which he admitted in an interview with TMZ that he had been addicted to opioids after having liposuction.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole (Wyoming),” a source told New magazine. “She wants to be supportive so he can finish an album. The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

And it’s not just Kanye who’s feeling the stress, as the mother of three revealed in a TV interview last week that Kanye “gave me my first grey hair this week”.

However, despite his absence from the family, Kim is supportive of Kanye being in Wyoming, and thinks that right now it is the best place for him.

“She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health,” the source explained. “She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

Kim is clearly excited about celebrating her anniversary, and in a recent interview with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, she told Ellen she hoped Kanye had planned a child-free trip for the couple.

The make-up mogul is keen on having a couples-only trip without their children North, four, Saint, two and Chicago, four months, as their household has now become very “wild”.

“We’re really into taking these trips these days… His birthday is the next week so I feel like he should do the anniversary and I’ll do his birthday. That’s a good trade,” she smiled.