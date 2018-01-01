Gwen Stefani planned Las Vegas residency around busy life as a single mum

Gwen Stefani signed on for a Las Vegas residency because she struggles to tour as a single mum.

The Hollaback Girl singer will launch her Gwen Stefani - Just A Girl shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino next month (Jun18).

She'll perform there into July before resuming dates in December (18), when she will perform four shows, including a New Year's Eve spectacular. The final residency run will start at the end of February, 2019 and conclude in March.

And Gwen tells journalist Allison Kugel the timing was right for her to be in one place for shows.

"Creatively, after that last tour, I felt quite like, 'God, I have toured a lot in my life, and I love it, but it takes so much out of me as far as being able to focus on the rest of my life with the kids," she says.

"I have three kids and it’s a big deal. Any parent would probably go, 'How does she do it?' It's almost impossible to do and it's a lot of balancing. The Las Vegas residency is just perfect for where I'm at right now, being a mom."

She adds, "I did tour for seven years and then it’s just hard with the kids because they’re in school and I’m not home schooling, and you can’t pull them out. It’s just not fair on them."

And Gwen admits her last tour wasn't planned - she simply had too much to sing about following her divorce from her kids' father, Gavin Rossdale: "I did that last tour because I had this unexpected life crisis and then the music came out from that. I didn’t even plan on making any music; it was such a lifesaver and a beautiful moment for me to be able to write again.

"I just put the tour on last minute and went on a summer tour with the kids. It was so much fun for them, they loved it. They love touring. But it isn’t realistic, so I’ve been thinking about doing the Vegas show for a while."