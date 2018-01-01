13 Reasons Why premiere party scrapped following latest high school shooting

Netflix bosses have cancelled a premiere event for Selena Gomez's hit TV drama 13 Reasons Why in the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting tragedy on Friday (18May18).

Nine students and a teacher were killed when a teenage gunman opened fire on the campus of the Texas school, prompting renewed calls for gun control laws in the U.S.

Following the tragedy, Netflix officials decided to axe a Friday night event for the second season of their hit series, which revolves around a teen suicide.

"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence," a statement reads. "In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 (season two) premiere event tonight."

The second season’s story line features a school shooting plot, and the show, which is produced by Gomez and her mother, returned to the streaming site on Friday.

Meanwhile, celebrities have extended their support and condolences to families of the victims of America's latest school shooting.

"My prayers go out to everyone affected by the Santa Fe School shooting," singer Khalid shared on Twitter. "Something needs to change. kids should not have to fear for their life while going to school, they should feel safe. We need control."

Fifth Harmony, who performed their last show together as a group in Florida last week before embarking on solo careers, reunited to lend support, tweeting: "Devastated to hear about Santa Fe High School this morning. Our hearts go out to those affected."

The tragedy occurred just a day after Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun encouraged the largely silent community of country music artists to fight for gun control reform while receiving a Music Biz conference honour in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday (18May18).

"This town could really make a difference," Braun said at the event.