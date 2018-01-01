Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris take One Kiss to a fifth week at Number 1

One kiss will seal the deal at the Royal Wedding, so it's only fitting that One Kiss should be Number 1 this week.
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa celebrate a fifth week at the top with their catchy collaboration, keeping Drake, Ariana Grande, Lil Dicky and Anne-Marie at bay for another seven days.
Childish Gambino – alter ego of actor Donald Glover – gets his first Top 10 hit as a lead artist in the UK as This is America rises to 6, while David Guetta lands a 23rd with his Sia collaboration Flames at Number 9.
Shawn Mendes makes this week's biggest leap, as In My Blood courses 11 places to Number 10 following the release of its acoustic version, and Liam Payne breaks the Top 20 with Familiar, featuring J Balvin, advancing five slots to 20.
Following the release of fifth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys score three new Top 40 hits, with Four Out of Five (18), Star Treatment (23) and One Point Perspective (26), and Rita Ora's Girls, an all-star team-up with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX, is new at 22.
Years & Years rack up a seventh Top 40 with If You're Over Me starting at 38, and Selena Gomez nets a 13th – Back To You is brand new at 39.
Further down the Official Singles Chart Top 100, a slew of Eurovision entrants take up position following last weekend’s televised song contest. Israel’s winning song, Toy, by Netta leads the pack at 49, UK representative SuRie is at 50 with Storm, while Cyprus’ Eleni Foureira earns herself a slot at Number 64 with Fuego.