Hilary Duff violates Instagram code by naming and shaming neighbour

Singer and actress Hilary Duff has landed in trouble with Instagram bosses after using the social media site to name and shame her smoking neighbour.

The Younger star shared her rage over Dieter Addison's impolite behaviour on the picture-sharing network on Tuesday (15May18), slamming him publicly for smoking weed through the night and stinking up her home.

Hilary also plastered Addison's name all over her Instagram Stories account, and now a representative from the social media company tells The Blast some content has been removed from her profile page for "violating our policies".

Duff broke the sixth rule in Instagram's terms of service, which deals with bullying, defamation and harassment. The rule states users "must not defame, stalk, bully, abuse, harass, threaten, impersonate or intimidate people or entities" or "post private or confidential information".

The 30-year-old single mum's feud with Addison has only escalated since she outed him in the furious Instagram post, and now her next door neighbour has accused Hilary's boyfriend, Matthew Koma, of punching him in the face over the smoking drama.

Although Koma insists the allegations are untrue, Addison has threatened to seek a restraining order against Hilary and her boyfriend, and has reportedly filed a report with the New York Police Department after they responded to a complaint in their building.

Dieter claims he called emergency services after allegedly fighting with Koma, but other tenants told Page Six the cops actually showed up to address a call about someone smoking in a hallway.

Meanwhile, Sparks singer Duff has issued a statement claiming she only went public with the feud to protect six-year-old Luca, her son from her marriage to ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Hilary and her young son have been subjected to excessive secondhand smoke, late night noise, garbage in the hallways, and an overall hazardous living environment from this man for months now," the statement reads.