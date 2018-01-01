Kelly Clarkson on 'red alert' as host of Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson feared she would be a disaster as the host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards after realising she would be fronting the ceremony solo.

The Stronger singer felt sure she would be a famous comedian's wing-man when she signed up for the gig, only to discover later that bosses expected her to stage the event on her own, bringing up all sorts of insecurities about how unfunny she is.

"That was a DEFCON (military warning), red-alert, total run-for-the-hills moment," Kelly tells USA Today, recalling the moment she learned the hosting duties were all hers, "but then we figured out something fun and cool to do that's totally in my wheelhouse. Now I’m not really nervous."

Kelly hints her stint as ceremony host on Sunday (20May18) will probably be filled with hilarious jokes taken at her own expense, adding, "I’m not afraid to look like an idiot, so we’ll start with that."

Certain types of gags that were completely off-limits for the pop star before she became host of the show are now on the table, with the 36-year-old revealing she has worked tirelessly with producers perfect her comedy skills.

"I cannot pull that off, making fun of people," she shares. "Every time I’d make a joke, I’d be like, 'I’m just kidding. We’re cool, right?', but we’ve found a way to do this."

Although Kelly is feeling more confident than ever about putting on a good show, the star admits she still has visions of screwing it all up when the cameras are rolling - and the show is live. The hitmaker is scared she'll just ramble on nervously if she forgets her lines.

"When I get nervous, I just don’t shut up. The plane never lands," she explains.

Kelly is also hoping she won't mispronounce anyone's name.

"I don’t want to pull a John Travolta and be like Nazee Whatever," she says, referring to the actor's infamous mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's at the 2014 Oscars. "I just don’t want to insult someone."

Whatever happens, Kelly is intent on fulfilling one major dream on the night - introducing herself to Janet Jackson.

"If I agree to host this show, I definitely deserve to meet Janet Jackson. That’s my big goal," she says.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards take place in Las Vegas.