Mac Miller arrested

Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident.

The rapper lost control of his vehicle in the San Fernando Valley, California early on Thursday (17May18), and rammed it into a power pole, according to TMZ.

Mac and his two passengers fled the scene on foot, but police officers ran the plates and locked down his address.

Upon arriving at the rap star's home, he reportedly confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was taken into custody and booked. His bail was set at $15,000 (GBP11,000).

Ariana recently confirmed she and Mac had split in a very sweet Instagram Story post, during which she made it clear the two would remain close friends.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet," she wrote around an image of the pair. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for both of us!"

Ariana added: "I can't wait to know and support you forever and i'm so proud of you!!"

Following his arrest, the pop star sent a message to her ex via Twitter. It read: "Pls (please) take care of yourself."

TMZ caught Miller leaving jail in Van Nuys, California on Thursday morning with a pullover covering his head and face. The rapper refused to comment as he was asked about his run-in with the law and whether his recent break-up was behind the drama.