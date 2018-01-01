J. Cole doubts Kendrick Lamar collaborations will be released

Rapper J. Cole has disappointed fans by insisting a long-discussed joint album with Kendrick Lamar is not "actively happening".

The two hip-hop stars first hit the studio together for a song back in 2010, and the pair was so productive, they ended up recording a handful of tracks.

Both Kendrick and Cole have been teasing fans about the collaborations for the past few years, with the Lights Please hitmaker previously stating, "Me and Kendrick doing a whole ridiculous thing together that's gonna tear up the world (sic)."

As recently as December, 2016, Kendrick's Top Dawg Entertainment label mate Ab-Soul confirmed the two artists had created a full-length project.

"There is a Kendrick/Cole album," he told New York radio show The Breakfast Club. "They got it. They got something in the works. They been working on that motherf**ker for a while."

However, Cole has now admitted the joint songs will remain in the vault for the time being, because there are no plans for their release.

"We just did a few songs (years ago). Like, we did a bunch of ideas. Put it like that...," he explains to DJ Angie Martinez. "You wouldn't call it an album. It's not like it's something that's actively happening."

And while he isn't opposed to revisiting the project in the future, he has urged fans not to get their hopes up.

"Not because it's never gonna happen," Cole shares. "Just because, like... it's not (happening) right now, and I don't like teasing or playing the game 'cause this has been going on for a minute (some time)."