Tom Fletcher aka Prince Harry recreates viral wedding speech

Dressed as Prince Harry, and with ‘Meghan Markle’ and the rest of the ‘Royal Family’ in tow, McFly’s Tom Fletcher has recreated his viral wedding speech video for BBC Radio 1.We're never going to see any of the speeches at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so with the help of Tom and some Royal lookalikes, Radio 1 decided to recreate the greatest wedding speech of all time.With Tom’s original speech amassing over 20 million views, Radio 1’s spin on the video includes a recreated set, special Meghan and Harry lyrics and a school choir, all to mark Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials this weekend.