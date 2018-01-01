Liam Payne in no rush to marry girlfriend Cheryl

Liam Payne isn't feeling under any pressure to marry girlfriend Cheryl.

The 24-year-old singer has been dating Cheryl, 34, since 2015, and the pair are parents to son Bear, who turned one in March (18). And while marriage might seem like the next natural step for some, former One Direction star Liam doesn't think tying the knot would change his relationship for the better.

"I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship," Liam said, during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup on Wednesday (16May18). "I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world.

"So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal."

It's not the first time Liam has opened up about his thoughts on marriage. In 2017, he told The Sun: "I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment. So no, (I haven’t proposed) yet unfortunately.”

Liam and Cheryl have been getting used to parenthood since welcoming Bear into the world in March, 2017. The ex boyband star recently revealed that his son was struggling to walk due to his "massive" size, but added during an interview with New York radio show SykeOnAir that the tot has finally found his feet at 14 months.

Host Syke tweeted after their chat: "Always a great chat with my dude, @LiamPayne! (btw, he’s confirmed that Bear is starting to walk!)"

Liam had previously told Popbuzz: "When kids are bigger, they struggle to get their core balance. He’s so tall, he’s, like, lanky. He’s blowing around the place. He gets really frustrated."