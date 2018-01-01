Taylor Swift wins restraining order against masked intruder

Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining against the man who was arrested at her Beverly Hills home last month (Apr18).

Julius Alexander Sandrock attempted to break into the singer's pad after scaling a wall. He was apprehended wearing a mask and rubber gloves and carrying a knife and a rope, according to reports.

During a search of his car, police officers found ammunition, more gloves, another knife, and multiple face masks.

Sandrock was arrested and charged with felony stalking.

Beverly Hills police officials filed for a temporary firearms restraining order against Sandrock, which has since been dismissed.

Swift was not at home during the drama, and she is currently on the road touring, but she filed for a restraining order on Wednesday (16May18), according to The Blast, in an effort to make sure Sandrock stays away from her homes and from her at concerts.

The pop star won her order after revealing Sandrock's attempts to break-in to her home had caused her to suffer "extreme distress" and "to fear for her personal safety".

Sandrock must stay at least at least 500 yards away from her until a hearing in June (18).

Swift has had her fair share of stalkers this year - the Shake It Off hitmaker was also forced to legally protect herself with a restraining order against Florida native Roger Alvarado after the 22-year-old was caught attempting to break in to her New York City home last month (Apr18), violating the property for the second time. Alvarado had previously been arrested in February after he was accused of throwing a shovel through the front door of the same property.

Swift's Rhode Island home has been targeted too - Bruce Rowley allegedly confessed to robbing a bank in Ansonia, Connecticut and driving to the singer's retreat in nearby Rhode Island in April, with plans to throw some of the stolen cash over her fence in the hope of impressing the pop star.