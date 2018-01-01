Justin Timberlake surprises elderly fan at Florida concert

Justin Timberlake made a Florida grandmother's dreams come true on Monday night (14May18) by treating her to a meet-and-greet and giving her a special shout-out onstage.

Bette Maloney, nicknamed Nammie, became a local celebrity last month (Apr18) after video footage of the stunned 88-year-old receiving tickets to the SexyBack hitmaker's Man of the Woods Tour went viral.

Justin himself came across the heartwarming clip too, and decided to show his gratitude for her support by upgrading Bette's tickets and inviting her, her daughter Sarah, and two granddaughters backstage before his show at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Footage of the get-together has now surfaced online, and in the video, the singer is featured welcoming the elderly fan, who ditches her walking stick to give her pop idol a big hug.

"Hello there!," Justin smiles, as Bette repeatedly says, "Ahhh! I'm so excited to meet you!"

"I saw your story, along with everybody else in the country. So sweet," he tells Bette, as she unrolls a gift for Justin's three-year-old son Silas, his child with his actress wife Jessica Biel.

The present was a customised top with the letters "MOTW" in a camouflage print, stitched across the chest, in reference to the tour title, as well as the kid's name and age on the back.

"That's official... Thank you!" Justin gushes.

Bette then asks for permission to show a little affection to the superstar, saying, "Do you think Jessica would mind if I kissed you on your cheek?", to which the 37-year-old insists, "She won't mind," as he bends down to grant the wish.

The dream meet-up wasn't the only highlight of Bette's night - Justin also took a moment during the show to acknowledge her presence.

"There was a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie. She is 88 years old," he told the audience. "I met her earlier tonight... There she is. I love you!"

Bette's daughter later posted a snap of her beloved mum posing with Justin backstage, and praised the musician for his generosity.

"He's a class act, y'all," Sarah captioned the photo. "Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy (sic) cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we've ever seen..."