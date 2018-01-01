Cardi B and Offset sued over Met Gala beatdown

Rappers Cardi B and Offset are facing a lawsuit over the beating an autograph hunter reportedly received from their security guards outside a Met Gala after-party.

Giovanni Arnold explains he approached the stars as they left The Mark Hotel in New York City in the early hours of 8 May (18), but found himself on the receiving end of expletive-ridden insults after they snubbed his request for their signatures.

According to legal papers filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday (16May18), Cardi, who is pregnant with the engaged couple's first child, reportedly shouted at Arnold, "F**k outta here n**ga, I will slap the s**t out of you (sic)."

He is said to have "expressed disappointment with being ignored," but his complaint apparently angered Migos bandmate Offset more, who allegedly warned Arnold, "Shut up, bro, before a n**ga beat you out here (sic)."

Arnold then accuses the pair of ordering three bodyguards to attack him as they climbed into their waiting vehicle.

His lawyer insists the unidentified men "savagely beat" his client, "punching him and then stomping on his face while he was on the ground," before fleeing from the area.

Arnold, who didn't fight back, claims he was hospitalised with severe injuries to his face, neck, back, and body, although it was previously reported that police officers who were called to investigate the altercation did not observe any visible signs of trauma.

The autograph hunter is now seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, reports TheWrap.com.

Cardi and Offset have yet to comment on the legal action, but when video footage of the alleged incident first hit headlines, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Twitter and urged people to respect her personal space.

"i take a lot of pics with fans," she wrote in the now-deleted post. "Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of (my pregnancy) (sic).

"I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful (sic).Why can’t people respect that?”

The police investigation into the incident, which they are handling as a misdemeanor assault, is still ongoing, although they are only looking to speak with the three bodyguards, and not Cardi or Offset.

News of Arnold's lawsuit emerges days after video footage of Cardi caught up in a mall fracas in Las Vegas emerged online.

The clip features the 25-year-old at a Fendi store last month (Apr18), when she reportedly ignored a fan's request for a photo, causing a ruckus to break out as mall security officials and store employees tried to de-escalate the situation while Cardi remained inside the shop.