Shawn Mendes adamant Met Gala date with Hailey Baldwin was platonic

Singer Shawn Mendes is still laughing off reports suggesting he and Hailey Baldwin made their "big debut" as a couple at the Met Gala, maintaining they are just friends.

The In My Blood hitmaker has been romantically linked to model Hailey since October (17), with the pair pictured cuddling during a visit to Mendes' native Toronto, Canada over Christmas, and many thought they were finally going public with their relationship earlier this month (May18), when they arrived at the New York fashion ball arm-in-arm.

However, Shawn recently played down rumours, insisting they are simply "really good friends", and he continues to be tickled by headlines about their platonic date night, because it really isn't what fans think.

"No, we were not making our big debut (by attending the Met Gala together)," the 19-year-old tells People.com. "We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger."

Shawn claims they decided to pose on the red carpet together because he needed Hailey's moral support as he had never been to the high-profile bash before.

"Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she's a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit," the musician explains. "I was thrilled to be able to go with her."

Shawn isn't the only one brushing off the ongoing romance speculation. In March (18), Hailey, 21, made it clear she thinks the singer is "amazing", but she has grown used to dealing with unfounded gossip about her love life.

"I just laugh most of it off," she told People. "It's quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don't feel like I have to explain myself to people because it's my life."