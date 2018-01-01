Rapper T.I. arrested

Rapper T.I. is speaking out following his arrest in Georgia on Wednesday (16May18), insisting he was detained over bogus allegations.

The Whatever You Like hitmaker was arrested following an alleged altercation with a security guard outside his gated community.

T.I., real name Clifford Harris, has since been released, but is facing simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness charges.

He insists he should never have been arrested and explains he got into a "very heated debate" with the security guard because he was allegedly asleep while he was supposed to be working. T.I. insists the argument did not become physical, but the security guard called the police and refused the rapper entry into his community.

"Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community - where his wife Tiny and his family reside," his attorney Steve Sadow tells People magazine. "The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry."

"Tip was in contact with Tiny by phone and Tiny confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately," Sadow adds. "The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip's side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip."

The 37 year old attributes his arrest to "white cops in a very white area", and claims the security guard was the one who "antagonised" him. He is confident that once the facts are presented the charges will be dropped. He is also planning to launch legal action against bosses at his homeowner's association over the incident, according to The Blast.