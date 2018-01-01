Hilary Duff goes to war with pot-smoking neighbour

Hilary Duff has named and shamed her New York neighbour for turning her apartment into a pot-smelling hole.

The So Yesterday singer has accused Dieter Addison of smoking weed through the night and stinking up her home, and it appears Monday was the last straw for the single mum, after she got home to find her pad smelling like a bake house.

"Calling all New Yorkers with a**hole neighbors - really open to any advice you have," she wrote on Instagram Stories, as she plastered her neighbour's name all over the screen. "My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?"

She added, "We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life - must be nice. Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a d**k dude - and put your trash down the shoot.

"Worked 15 hours yesterday and back at work again at 5:30am. This is the real world Dieter... Your smoking ain’t delicious."

And Duff didn't stop there - she also found Dieter‘s private Instagram account and shared her message.

The actress and singer also took aim at her neighbour for his loud love tiffs, adding, "stop breaking all your furniture when you fight with your girlfriend or boyfriend. It scares me and my (son Luca). Therapy is cheaper."

Duff lives in New York while she's filming her TV series Younger, but flies home to Los Angeles at weekends for playtime with her son.

The 30-year-old recently told People magazine, "When I get home for the weekends right now, I make sure to hike right away. Luca and I swim all the time, and he is an avid scooter rider, so I got a scooter, too, which is so embarrassing to be an adult on a scooter, but when I’m with him, it’s so much fun. Then we jump on the trampoline; we have a trampoline in the back yard."