Will.i.am trades daily prayers with Nicole Scherzinger and his Black Eyed Peas boys

Will.i.am and his Black Eyed Peas bandmates Taboo and Apl.de.ap have a prayer thread with Nicole Scherzinger.

Rumours that Nicole is set to join the group have been swirling since it was announced Fergie had left the band last year (17), with fans convinced Nicole would become the new frontwoman after Will let slip she's part of a Black Eyed Peas family chat group.

When pushed to clarify the rumours, will.i.am explained that the messages were about more than just work.

"You can't believe everything you read," he noted to British newspaper Metro. "Fact is, Nicole has always been in our lives from before we met Fergie. And I talk to Nicole every day. I'll show you our thread... we have our prayer thread, me, Taboo, Apl.de.ap and Nicole. 'Good evening, God bless and here's our prayer for today...'

"And we've been doing that forever. We add and contribute to our daily thread."

Chart-topping group Black Eyed Peas released their first new song in seven years, Street Livin', in January (18), and last year worked on a graphic novel with Marvel, called Masters of the Sun.

Will is also kept busy with his TV commitments on talent contest The Voice, as well as his new eyewear line with U.K. optical retail chain Specsavers, which launch on 23 May.

"In 2012 I started my own glasses line called ill.i Optics. I know most celebrities get an advance from a brand but this is self-funded because it's a passion," he said.