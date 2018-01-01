Kelly Clarkson: 'I will sink or swim as awards show host'

Kelly Clarkson is ready to "sink or swim" in her role as the host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The Voice coach will be hosting and performing on the live show, which airs 20 May (18). During a chat with Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, the Stronger singer talked nerves ahead of her hosting debut, and what she plans to perform on the night.

When asked if this is the first time she's hosted anything, she responded: "Uh, yup! So, it's like, sink or swim!"

The 36-year-old, who found fame after winning talent show American Idol in 2002, admitted that she's so nervous about the prospect of hosting a live music awards show that she's gone into "denial".

"You know, like it's just not real," she insisted. "I might be in denial, and honestly, we have so much going on. Like I'm literally at The Voice rehearsals right now for my contestants so there's just so much going on.

"Literally there is no day off between now and then, so I think that's good 'cause I'll just keep being busy. And also, we just planned something super fun so I'm excited about it. Now I'm more excited about it."

Kelly plans to surprise fans on the night with her song choice, and the show producers, as she hinted she won't stick to the script on the teleprompter. However, she is working hard on the all-important host monologue, especially as she admits comedy isn't exactly her lane.

"I mean, y'all, I'm not a comedian... You know, like you have friends in your group that are able to get away with certain jokes and like you're not," she joked. "So like I'm not going to be able to get up there and like make fun of a bunch of artists. And I don't want to do that 'cause it's not really my vibe.

"So, unless it's like, you know, Blake (Shelton) were sitting there, I'd make fun of him. Or Adam (Levine) or Alicia (Keys) maybe, but I don't know anybody that well other than them to like make fun of anyone," she added, mentioning her fellow Voice coaches.