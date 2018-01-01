Meghan Trainor making big plans for Hollywood

Meghan Trainor has set her sights on conquering Hollywood and is building up her acting resume.

The All About That Bass hitmaker scored a voice role in family film Smurfs: The Lost Village last year (17), and after having her song Me Too featured in Amy Schumer's new comedy I Feel Pretty, she is eager to expand her presence on the big screen.

Meghan has explained that her ideal movies are projects like I Feel Pretty, but she won't be appearing as part of a main movie cast anytime soon.

"I just want to do some cameos first," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "That's how you start. You get a little second here and then a few seconds there and then you get to be the lead."

Meanwhile, the singer revealed that she didn't hesitate when I Feel Pretty producers reached out to her about using her music for the movie.

"They emailed me and they said, 'We want to have your song in the film,' and I asked, 'What's it called?'" the 24-year-old shared. "They said, 'I Feel Pretty,' and I was like, 'Let's go!' I've been a huge fan of Amy Schumer since her early stand-up, and I always knew she was going to blow up but I just didn't know when. So, this is a dream come true to be here. This is a huge bucket list thing for me."

Besides I Feel Pretty, Meghan's music has also been used in TV shows such as Younger, Glee and RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as films like Mother's Day, The Intern and The Peanuts Movie.