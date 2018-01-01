Rick Ross ready for comeback after health scare

Rapper Rick Ross is focused on "living life to the fullest" after his latest health scare.

The Aston Martin Music hitmaker was hospitalised after he was found unresponsive in his Miami, Florida home in March (18), and subsequent reports suggested he was having trouble breathing due to respiratory problems, and may have suffered seizures.

Addressing his well-being for the first time since the scare, Ross tells Us Weekly magazine he is feeling great, with no health issues to be concerned about.

“I’m good, man. I’m good," he tells the outlet. "Nothing has really changed. It’s about being my best self and focusing on the music. I’m enjoying life and living life to the fullest."

Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, is currently working on new music, which will address his health woes.

"I am putting the final touches on my new album called the Port of Miami 2,” he shares. “You should be seeing the new single, Green Gucci Suit featuring Future..., real soon.”

In addition to recording new tracks, Ross is also investing his time in a new line of grooming products, revealing his nine-piece collection of men's haircare and shaving items was inspired by sitting in meetings with hot-shot music moguls like JAY-Z and L.A. Reid.

"Being your best can only enhance your personal performance,” he smiles. “When I used to sit in the office with JAY-Z and L.A. Reid… we would negotiate back and forth and discuss music. You’re sitting in front of someone for hours. It’s all about being passionate. Everything begins with yourself."