Kanye West ditches cell phone to focus on new albums

Kanye West has apologised to friends and family members for ignoring any calls or text messages after ditching his cell phone to focus on his new music.

The hip-hop star retreated to Jackson Hole, Wyoming earlier this month (May18) to concentrate on his work, and to avoid any distractions, he's also stopped using his mobile.

Kanye made the revelation in a Twitter post on Tuesday (15May18), as he explained why he hasn't been contactable of late.

"for anyone whose (sic) tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums," he wrote.

The rapper then gave fans a sneak peek at his new material by uploading a short video, in which he can be seen nodding along to a beat as he sits in front of a keyboard and his laptop.

Two whiteboards were also shown in the background, appearing to reveal the developing tracklistings for his upcoming solo album, and his joint project with Kid Cudi, as well as new releases from rappers Pusha T and Nas, and singer Teyana Taylor.

Kanye previously announced he will be dropping the follow-up to 2016's The Life of Pablo at the start of June (18), with his Cudi collaboration, Kids See Ghosts, hitting retailers a week later, on 8 June.

Although West has been keeping busy in Wyoming since hitting headlines for his controversial support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his offensive comments about slavery, it hasn't been all work and no play for Kanye. Over the weekend (12-13May18), he was spotted in Charleston, South Carolina, enjoying a meal with actor Danny McBride, according to People.com.